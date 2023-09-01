The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stake Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $16,268,800,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $120.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $170.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.77.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Citigroup lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.65.

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

