125,742 Shares in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 125,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. Profund Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Editas Medicine at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 19,594 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Editas Medicine

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $61,617.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $61,617.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Baisong Mei sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $37,989.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $107,817 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

EDIT opened at $8.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.81. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $16.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 55.14% and a negative net margin of 1,065.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

