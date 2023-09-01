ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 6,526 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,878 shares of company stock valued at $35,237,757 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.07.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.4 %

PSX stock opened at $114.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $117.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.28 and its 200 day moving average is $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

