Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2023

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHSGet Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $505.00 million-$525.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $524.60 million. Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.87-$0.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHS. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHS

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

NYSE CHS opened at $5.12 on Friday. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $632.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 34.78% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $545.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 550.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,811,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,781 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 275.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,543 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,151,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,292,000 after purchasing an additional 777,773 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 609,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 16.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after purchasing an additional 584,658 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

Further Reading

