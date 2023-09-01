Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN) Trading 23.5% Higher

Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 23.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 118,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 158,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Northern Shield Resources Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.80 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Shield Resources

In other news, Director Ian Craig Bliss sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Company insiders own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Shield Resources

Northern Shield Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and exploring mineral properties primarily in Eastern Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, copper, gold, silver, and platinum group elements. The company holds 100% interest in the Merasheen property with 99 claims covering an area of 25 square kilometers located at the southern end of Merasheen Island in Placentia Bay, Newfoundland; 100% interests in the Huckleberry property comprising 52 claims with an area of 25 square kilometers located in north of Schefferville, Quebec; and 100% interests in the Idefix property with 40 claims covering an area of 18 square kilometers located in Labrador Trough, Québec.

Featured Articles

