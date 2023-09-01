Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Up 3.7%

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.98 and last traded at $43.55. Approximately 92,748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 697,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oddity Tech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Oddity Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.

