Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Up 3.7%

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.98 and last traded at $43.55. Approximately 92,748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 697,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.99.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oddity Tech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.
Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.
