Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Down 2.7%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.14. 169,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,399,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KIND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Nextdoor from $2.55 to $3.30 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nextdoor from $2.25 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Nextdoor in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

Nextdoor Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $826.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.71 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 64.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextdoor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Nextdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Nextdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

Further Reading

