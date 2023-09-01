ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.89 and last traded at $13.94. 9,368,678 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 10,112,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 644.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

