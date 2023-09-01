CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Down 4%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 3,435,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 7,837,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on CleanSpark from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CleanSpark

CleanSpark Trading Down 6.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $752.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 73.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $45.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.20 million. Research analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in CleanSpark by 31,612.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,203,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,563,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,866,000 after buying an additional 3,085,789 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 907.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,954 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 929,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.