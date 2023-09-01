Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.25 and last traded at $69.50. Approximately 151,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 813,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.99.

NARI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.22.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average is $61.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.67 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 24,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,647,857.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 347,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,006,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $385,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,251,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 24,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,647,857.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 347,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,006,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,151,683. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 2.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

