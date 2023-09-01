Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Major Shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd Purchases 28,579 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 28,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,808,193.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,742,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,804,994.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sylebra Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Monday, August 21st, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 48,171 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,815,594.95.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 190,569 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.02 per share, for a total transaction of $11,437,951.38.

On Monday, August 14th, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 63,672 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,852,792.72.

On Friday, August 11th, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 263,740 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $15,365,492.40.

Impinj Price Performance

NASDAQ:PI opened at $66.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average of $101.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.87 and a beta of 2.08. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.01 and a 52 week high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $85.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Impinj by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,848,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,972,000 after purchasing an additional 111,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 16.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after acquiring an additional 168,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.6% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,108,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,406,000 after acquiring an additional 28,298 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PI

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.