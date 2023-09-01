Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 6,181 Shares of Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.32, for a total transaction of $3,432,432.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,240,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,665,471,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

On Monday, August 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total transaction of $20,590,670,905.00.

On Friday, August 25th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,572 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.38, for a total transaction of $35,243,045.36.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,307 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.69, for a total transaction of $726,286.83.

On Monday, August 14th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total transaction of $88,828,524.24.

On Thursday, August 10th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total transaction of $1,584,390.00.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66.

On Friday, July 21st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42.

On Friday, June 30th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total transaction of $5,473,221.60.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total transaction of $49,153,064.16.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $554.20 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $557.75. The stock has a market cap of $526.10 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $486.93 and a 200-day moving average of $418.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 62.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,300,000 after buying an additional 642,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,760,000 after buying an additional 314,349 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after buying an additional 19,056,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,568,000 after buying an additional 338,077 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.