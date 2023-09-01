Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Insider William J. Doherty Sells 50,000 Shares

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $88.38 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $90.28. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.54.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Amphenol by 87,837.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,485,030,000 after purchasing an additional 88,010,804 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,754,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,556,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,214,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,232,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,906,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,218,144,000 after acquiring an additional 756,463 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

