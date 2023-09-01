Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Director Sells $43,866.00 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $43,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Etsy Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $73.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.00. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.28 and a 52-week high of $149.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Etsy by 10,070.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Etsy by 21.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Etsy by 42,025.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,229,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,723 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Etsy by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,601,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETSY. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.43.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

