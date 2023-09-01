BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) Insider Mike Henry Sells 120,892 Shares

BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP – Get Free Report) insider Mike Henry sold 120,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$42.95 ($27.71), for a total transaction of A$5,192,553.18 ($3,350,034.31).

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

