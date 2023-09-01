Thomas C. Ernst, Jr. Sells 78,975 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas C. Ernst, Jr. sold 78,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $3,131,358.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,907.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Symbotic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.15 and a beta of 1.55. Symbotic Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $64.14.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $311.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 57.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.