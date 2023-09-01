Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Sells 68,454 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 68,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $2,576,608.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,246 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,619.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, August 14th, Shlomo Dovrat sold 75,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $2,721,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Shlomo Dovrat sold 500 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $19,280.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Shlomo Dovrat sold 16,612 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $663,649.40.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.46.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $533.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.80 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on U shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Unity Software by 1,852.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 27,559 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 39.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 777.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 107,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 95,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

