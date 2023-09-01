Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Matthew Jacobson Sells 22,391 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Jacobson sold 22,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $2,100,275.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,658,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,570,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Jacobson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Matthew Jacobson sold 19,645 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $1,770,407.40.

On Monday, August 14th, Matthew Jacobson sold 29,502 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,657,835.18.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Matthew Jacobson sold 40,800 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $3,932,304.00.

Datadog Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of DDOG opened at $96.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of -371.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1,581.88 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.57 and a 200 day moving average of $86.51. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $118.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Datadog's revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 25.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

