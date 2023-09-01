SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) COO Rahul Kanwar Sells 140,000 Shares of Stock

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $57.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.52. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on SS&C Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.