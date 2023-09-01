Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) EVP Robert Brian Mitchell Sells 16,217 Shares

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $1,815,817.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL stock opened at $111.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.23 and a 52-week high of $123.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.86.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,235,000 after buying an additional 1,401,828 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 41,273.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,190,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,162,000 after buying an additional 1,187,429 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,989,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Globe Life by 53.5% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,287,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,705,000 after purchasing an additional 797,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.14.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

