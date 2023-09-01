Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $117.42

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $117.42 and last traded at $117.42, with a volume of 195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.43.

Moog Stock Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $850.18 million during the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 5.00%.

Moog Dividend Announcement

About Moog

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Moog’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

