VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Price Down 3.1%

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 3,436,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 1,707,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VNET Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on VNET Group in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on VNET Group from $2.90 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $556.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of -0.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in VNET Group by 749.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in VNET Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in VNET Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in VNET Group in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

