MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 49809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

MetalNRG Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £738,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.33.

MetalNRG Company Profile

MetalNRG plc operates as a natural resource and energy investing company. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, copper, cobalt, silver, and diamonds deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; the Lake Victoria Gold project located in Tanzania; and the Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.

