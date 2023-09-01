Parkland (TSE:PKI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.55

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$37.55 and last traded at C$37.42, with a volume of 141020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$36.93.

PKI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parkland from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Parkland from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James downgraded Parkland from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.12. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of C$7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.81 billion. Analysts expect that Parkland Co. will post 2.5921909 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.83%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

