Short Interest in DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Decreases By 8.6%

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
DATA Communications Management Stock Performance
DCMDF stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34. DATA Communications Management has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $2.81.
DATA Communications Management Company Profile
