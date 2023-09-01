Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $63.00

Shares of Octopus AIM VCT PLC (LON:OOA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 63 ($0.79), with a volume of 52 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66 ($0.83).
Octopus AIM VCT Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 70.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £115.67 million, a P/E ratio of -157.32 and a beta of 0.54.
Octopus AIM VCT Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Octopus AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,463.41%.
About Octopus AIM VCT
Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.
