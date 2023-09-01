Short Interest in Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Increases By 6.7%

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Disco Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DSCSY opened at $19.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.16. Disco has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95.

Get Disco alerts:

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.16 million during the quarter. Disco had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 24.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Disco will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho raised Disco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Disco

Disco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.