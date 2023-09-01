Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Short Interest Down 7.3% in August

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,254,400 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 1,353,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,578,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
CRLBF stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $546.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58.
Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cresco Labs will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.
