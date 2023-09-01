Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Up 4.1%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.83 and last traded at $40.60. Approximately 583,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,891,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.87.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GH

Guardant Health Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.02.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.58. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 427.89%. The firm had revenue of $137.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.25) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

In other news, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $103,863.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kumud Kalia bought 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.71 per share, with a total value of $97,508.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,863.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $103,863.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,915,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,925,000 after purchasing an additional 74,247 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,240 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 35.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,463,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,799,000 after buying an additional 1,161,901 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 113.8% in the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,008,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,508,000 after buying an additional 2,133,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 8.2% in the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,963,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,907,000 after buying an additional 299,510 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardant Health

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.