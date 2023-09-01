Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Down 7.2% in August

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,800 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 458,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 265.5 days.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $8.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CWSRF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

