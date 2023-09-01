Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,266,400 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the July 31st total of 3,483,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,166.0 days.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

Delivery Hero stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average is $39.87.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

