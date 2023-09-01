iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,286,838 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the previous session’s volume of 1,064,855 shares.The stock last traded at $97.39 and had previously closed at $97.35.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

