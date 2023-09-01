Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Trading 4.7% Higher

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.62 and last traded at $58.49. Approximately 199,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,184,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. UBS Group assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Natera from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

Natera Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.41. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.67 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 88.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $141,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,824,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $245,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 514,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,289,470.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $141,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,824,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,493 shares of company stock worth $1,401,628 in the last 90 days. 9.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Natera by 8.5% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 9,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 197,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Natera by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

