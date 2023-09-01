Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.11. 479,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,238,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATUS shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Altice USA had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Altice USA by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,302,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,460,000 after purchasing an additional 263,465 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,153,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,367,000 after buying an additional 4,083,604 shares during the period. Redwood Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 16,024,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,394,000 after buying an additional 9,934,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Altice USA by 916.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,064,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after buying an additional 9,074,653 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

