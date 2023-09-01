Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.75

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02), with a volume of 200000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.93 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of £9.46 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.31.

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, assembling, and selling proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. The company also engages in the management of healthcare related properties.

