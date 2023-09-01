Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $16.13. 34,698,755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 59,229,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 8.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of -499.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $79,910.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 812,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,725,366.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $79,910.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 812,006 shares in the company, valued at $11,725,366.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $99,056,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,989,673 shares of company stock valued at $55,012,649 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.