Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.32

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.32 and last traded at $32.97, with a volume of 196698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CNM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Core & Main from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Core & Main from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Core & Main

Core & Main Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 4,288 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $123,322.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,381.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President John R. Schaller sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $799,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,903 shares in the company, valued at $508,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 4,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $123,322.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,381.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,279,809 shares of company stock worth $487,651,108. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at $108,023,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 423.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,106,000 after buying an additional 2,853,438 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the first quarter worth about $51,950,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Core & Main by 46.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,861,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 58.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,035 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core & Main

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.