Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $36.00

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.49), with a volume of 7 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.47).

Orchard Funding Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 40.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 42.62. The company has a market cap of £8.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.75 and a beta of 0.13.

About Orchard Funding Group

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, finance, and secured property lending services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers for spreading the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to provide extended credit to their business clients.

