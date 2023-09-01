NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Down 2.6%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $5.96. 283,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,255,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEXT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded NextDecade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get NextDecade alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NEXT

NextDecade Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Riposte Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth about $3,494,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 827.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 133,242 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 23.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 205,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 38,566 shares in the last quarter.

NextDecade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.