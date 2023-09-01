Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $88.00

Shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 89.10 ($1.12), with a volume of 165656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.10 ($1.12).

A number of brokerages recently commented on HEIT. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 137 ($1.73) price target on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.70) price target on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 95.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 108.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 2.24%.

Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage assets in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

