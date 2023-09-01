John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 68,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 47,338 shares.The stock last traded at $55.58 and had previously closed at $55.44.
John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $779.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01.
John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.3519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF
About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF
The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Buy Now Ahead of Seasonal September Tailwinds
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Health Companies with Healthy Insider Buying and Market Support
- Trading Halts Explained
- What’s Behind VinFast’s Electrifying Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.