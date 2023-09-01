John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 68,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 47,338 shares.The stock last traded at $55.58 and had previously closed at $55.44.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $779.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.3519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,659,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,082,000 after acquiring an additional 30,543 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 903,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,606,000 after purchasing an additional 58,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 727,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,827,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 474,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,036,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 411,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,562,000 after buying an additional 20,667 shares during the period.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

