Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,351,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 344% from the previous session’s volume of 304,288 shares.The stock last traded at $26.74 and had previously closed at $26.82.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 208.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 58,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 39,321 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 139,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 44,884 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 20,058 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 436,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $107,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

