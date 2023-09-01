Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential downside of 21.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duluth in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Duluth Stock Down 13.5 %

Duluth stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Duluth has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $198.21 million, a PE ratio of -635.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $123.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.80 million. Duluth had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter worth $3,094,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duluth by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 959,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after buying an additional 329,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Duluth by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after buying an additional 157,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Duluth by 65.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 96,789 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duluth during the second quarter worth about $393,000. 27.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

