Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 77.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Arteris Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIP opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $244.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Arteris has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $8.08.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 93.50% and a negative net margin of 63.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arteris will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 5,919 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $41,196.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,121.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arteris news, CEO K Charles Janac sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $96,898.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,043.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 5,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $41,196.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,121.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,764 shares of company stock worth $762,032. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arteris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arteris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Arteris by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Arteris by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Arteris by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

