Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) PT Lowered to $98.00 at Citigroup

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

NYSE:OXM opened at $100.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.69. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $123.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.10 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 32.20%. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $97,154.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,652.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,007.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $97,154.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,652.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 305,508 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,439,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,156,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,978,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,302,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

