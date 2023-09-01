MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $445.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.64.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $381.30 on Friday. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $439.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $389.93 and a 200 day moving average of $302.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of -81.65 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The company had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total value of $209,898.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,548.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total transaction of $811,315.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total transaction of $209,898.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,551 shares of company stock worth $31,143,942. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

