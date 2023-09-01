Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Downgraded to Neutral at B. Riley

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

HT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NYSE HT opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $393.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.61. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $10.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,477 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 41,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 372,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

