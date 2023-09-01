THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) PT Raised to $107.00

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on THO. StockNews.com began coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $104.82 on Friday. THOR Industries has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $116.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.50 and a 200 day moving average of $91.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other THOR Industries news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total transaction of $1,107,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in THOR Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 23.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 53,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,211 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 10.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 160.3% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

