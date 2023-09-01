Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Limited (LON:RHM) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Limited (LON:RHM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
RHM opened at GBX 0.69 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84. Round Hill Music Royalty Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.99 ($0.01). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.72.
About Round Hill Music Royalty Fund
