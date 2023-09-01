Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.82

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AGR opened at GBX 45.94 ($0.58) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.90, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 1.95. Assura has a 1 year low of GBX 43.04 ($0.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 65.85 ($0.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1,147.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.27.

AGR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.71) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.82) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 57 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 60.75 ($0.77).

In other Assura news, insider Jayne Cottam acquired 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £327.12 ($412.35). In other Assura news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 104,817 shares of Assura stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.58), for a total value of £48,215.82 ($60,778.80). Also, insider Jayne Cottam purchased 696 shares of Assura stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £327.12 ($412.35). Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Warrington, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 31 March 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

